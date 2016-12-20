UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Dec 20 Italy's UniCredit:
* credit rating agency S&P affirms the lender's ratings at "BBB-/A-3", outlook stable, after strategic plan presentation
* S&P says in a statement that if plan executed it will have "a positive impact on UniCredit's financial profile though this is unlikely to be sufficient to rate the bank above the BBB- long-term sovereign credit rating on Italy" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts