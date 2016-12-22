UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Dec 22 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena:
* Shares in the lender fail to open and are indicated down more than 6 percent after it said it had not secured any concrete commitment by potential anchor investors so far Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts