Dec 22 UniCredit says:
* Selected joint bookrunners for 13 billion euro share issue
* Joint bookrunners are Banca IMI, Banco Santander
, Barclays, BBVA, BNP PARIBAS
, COMMERZBANK, Crédit Agricole CIB,
Natixis and Société Générale
* UniCredit Corporate & Investment Banking, Morgan Stanley
and UBS will act as structuring advisers
* BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan and
Mediobanca will act as joint global coordinators and
joint bookrunners
* Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank
, Goldman Sachs and HSBC will act as
co-global coordinators and joint bookrunners
(Reporting By Crispian Balmer)