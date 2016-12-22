UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Dec 22 Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena:
* Italian market regulator Consob temporarily suspends trading on all securities issued by the bank or guaranteed by it and of related financial instruments
* Decision follows bank's confirmation that capital raising has failed
* Consob says on its website current "uncertainty and lack of complete information" would hamper investment decisions Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts