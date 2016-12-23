BRIEF-SL Green sells Tarrytown NY office property
* SL Green Realty Corp - deal for $21 million
Dec 23 Assicurazioni Generali says:
* Has exercised early redemption option on a perpetual bond worth 1.25 billion euros
* Early redemption will take place on Feb. 8, 2017
* Bond has already been refinanced through a subordinated bond issued in June for an overall amount of 850 million euros
* First Merchants Corporation and the Arlington Bank announce the signing of a definitive merger agreement
LONDON, Jan 25 - HSBC has appointed Iain MacKinnon as group treasurer, head of asset, liability and capital management, replacing Bryan Pascoe.