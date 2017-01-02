Jan 2 Banco BPM:

* Shares in the newly merged bank close up 9 percent on first day of trading

* Italy's banking index closes up 2.25 percent

* Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano agreed last year to merge to create Italy's third-largest bank with 170 billion euros in assets and an 8 percent market share, in the first deal prompted by a government reform of large cooperative banks. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)