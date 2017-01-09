Jan 9 Banca Popolare di Vicenza, Veneto Banca:
* Popolare di Vicenza CEO Fabrizio Viola says settlement
proposal would cost the two lenders more than 600 million euros
if fully taken up
* Viola says will settle disputes with shareholders who were
lent money to buy bank's shares or were not allowed to liquidate
their investment on a case-by-case basis
* Viola says end of 2016 was "challenging" for both Popolare
di Vicenza and Veneto Banca in terms of capital and liquidity
* Viola says Popolare di Vicenza facing around 10,000 claims
from shareholders
* Veneto Banca CEO Cristiano Carrus says shareholder claims
have risen to 6,500
* Viola says two banks committed to completing business plan
for possible merger by end-January
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Milan newsroom)