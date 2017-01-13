Jan 13 Vivendi:

* The French media group paid over 1.17 billion euros to buy a 25.7 percent stake in Italian private broadcaster Mediaset between Dec. 13 and Dec. 22, a regulatory filing shows

* The group led by Vincent Bollore' said on Dec. 12 it held 3.01 percent of Mediaset's and planned to buy between 10-20 percent of the Italian group.

* It currently holds 28.8 percent of the Milan-based TV group, or 29.94 pct of the voting rights. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)