Cyber firm SentinelOne raises $70 mln bringing total to over $110 mln
TEL AVIV, Jan 25 Cyber security company SentinelOne said on Wednesday it raised an additional $70 million, bringing the total amount it has raised to over $110 million.
Jan 13 Vivendi:
* The French media group paid over 1.17 billion euros to buy a 25.7 percent stake in Italian private broadcaster Mediaset between Dec. 13 and Dec. 22, a regulatory filing shows
* The group led by Vincent Bollore' said on Dec. 12 it held 3.01 percent of Mediaset's and planned to buy between 10-20 percent of the Italian group.
* It currently holds 28.8 percent of the Milan-based TV group, or 29.94 pct of the voting rights. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
MUMBAI, Jan 25 Wipro Ltd forecast muted revenue growth for the quarter ending March 31, as India's outsourcing industry braces for a protectionist regime in the United States, its largest market.
* Lars Soderfjell leaves Fingerprint Cards' board of directors