BRIEF-Prosperity Bancshares Q4 diluted EPS of $0.99
* Prosperity bancshares- net interest income before provision for credit losses for three months ended Dec 31, 2016 was $153.832 million versus $153.258 million
Jan 12 UniCredit says:
* Capital increase and de-risking actions were not requested by regulator
* There is no formal restriction requiring cash call is carried out in Q1
* To book 1.7 billion euros in net integration costs in Q4
* To book loan loss provisions of 8.1 billion euros in Q4, issuer's capital ratios may be temporarily below maximum distributable amount
* May be temporarily unable to pay out coupons on Additional Tier 1 instruments if it did not carry out capital increase Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Prosperity bancshares- net interest income before provision for credit losses for three months ended Dec 31, 2016 was $153.832 million versus $153.258 million
BANGKOK, Jan 25 Thailand's investment applications nearly tripled in 2016 to $16.6 billion, mainly in the automobile, chemicals and electronics industries, and are expected to rise by 3 percent this year, the investment agency said on Wednesday.
* Says approved issue of NCDs worth INR 2.50 billion Source text : (http://bit.ly/2k2IOvX) Further company coverage: