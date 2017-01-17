Jan 17 Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio
says in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera:
* listing of new merged company in both Italy and France
still an option on the table that will be considered in the next
days; listing on U.S market also an option
* his family will remain reference point of new company,
with more of a role as shareholder
* as soon as he realises that his presence is not essential,
he will quit from any executive position in the group
* Luxottica staff does not have to worry about merger with
Essilor as it will remain central to strategies of new group
* Luxottica closed 2016 with the correct structure for
merger, growth has not stopped at the company
