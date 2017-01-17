Jan 17 Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio says in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera:

* listing of new merged company in both Italy and France still an option on the table that will be considered in the next days; listing on U.S market also an option

* his family will remain reference point of new company, with more of a role as shareholder

* as soon as he realises that his presence is not essential, he will quit from any executive position in the group

* Luxottica staff does not have to worry about merger with Essilor as it will remain central to strategies of new group

* Luxottica closed 2016 with the correct structure for merger, growth has not stopped at the company Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)