Jan 17 UniCredit says:

* sells non performing credit portfolio worth 93 million euros ($99 million) through its subsidiary UniCredit Bulbank

* agreement reached with debt collection agency EAD (DCA), Bulgarian subsidiary of B2Holding ASA

* portfolio consists entirely of Bulgarian loans

* sale part of lender's ongoing activities to sell non-core assets and strength its credit profile Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9393 euros) (Reporting by Milan newsroom)