Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 19 Italian private broadcaster Mediaset :
* Shares are down 1.3 percent in early trade after the group presented its 2020 targets and a new strategy for its pay-TV arm
* The company is open to an accord with Vivendi that supports growth for the Italian broadcaster, its chief executive said in an interview with Italian daily la Repubblica
* On Wednesday the TV group said it is ready to scale down pay-TV and stop broadcasting soccer if it becomes too costly.
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)