UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Jan 19 Creval:
* Shares up 3 percent in early trade after a 15.87 percent rise on Wednesday triggered by M&A speculation following a mandate to advisers Equita SIM and Mediobanca
* Italy's banking index up 1.15 pct Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts