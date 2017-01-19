Jan 19 Italy's UBI Banca:

* Shares up 2.5 percent after it signs contract to buy three rescued banks Banca Marche, Banca Etruria and CariChieti

* UBI agreed last week to buy the three small lenders for 1 euro and carry out a 400 million euro capital increase on which it expects a 25 percent return.