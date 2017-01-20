BRIEF-Salhia Real Estate says unit sells land in UK for 9.2 mln dinars
* Unit sells land in UK for 9.2 million dinars, co gains profit of 1.7 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2j4hXjg) Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Banco BPM says:
* Sells bad loan portfolio with nominal value of 641 million euros
* Portfolio sold comprised 1,800 unsecured loans
* Sale has no negative impact on earnings
* Buyer is Marte SPV, a vehicle owned by Hoist Finance
* Sale brings overall bad loans sold since start of 2016 to around 1.7 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
