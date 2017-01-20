Jan 20 Banco BPM says:

* Sells bad loan portfolio with nominal value of 641 million euros

* Portfolio sold comprised 1,800 unsecured loans

* Sale has no negative impact on earnings

* Buyer is Marte SPV, a vehicle owned by Hoist Finance

* Sale brings overall bad loans sold since start of 2016 to around 1.7 billion euros