BRIEF-Salhia Real Estate says unit sells land in UK for 9.2 mln dinars
* Unit sells land in UK for 9.2 million dinars, co gains profit of 1.7 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2j4hXjg) Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Banca Intermobiliare di Investimenti e Gestioni says:
* Carried out repo transaction with the controlling company of Veneto Banca for 300 million euros
* Repo deal has a 2 week duration
* Veneto Banca has been authorised to tap state guarantee for further bond issues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Unit sells land in UK for 9.2 million dinars, co gains profit of 1.7 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2j4hXjg) Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Hithink Royalflush Information Network Co Ltd
Jan 25 Britain's financial watchdog published data on Wednesday in a bid to improve transparency in the general insurance market and help consumers assess whether products offer value for money.