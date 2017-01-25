UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 25 Italy's Brunello Cucinelli:
* Monterubello has sold its stake in the luxury group, which was 4.27 percent in July last year, a filing by market regulator Consob showed on Wednesday
* Monterubello is the investment vehicle owned by the Zegna family
* On Jan. 20 a stake of up to 3.02 percent in Cucinelli was placed at 21.09 euros per share, two sources told Reuters, without saying who sold it. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources