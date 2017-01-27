Jan 27 Italian fund Atlante II says:

* Signs agreement to buy 2.2 billion euros ($2.35 billion) of deteriorated loans from three rescued banks

* It will buy the "Mezzanine" tranche and part of the "Junior" tranche of bonds, wrapping the soured loans that will be issued by a securitisation vehicle

* It will invest up to 515 million euros in the deal, excluding funding worth at least 200 million euros

* The deal aims to obtain an "interesting return" for the fund and to allow the sale of the three banks to UBI Banca