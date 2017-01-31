Jan 31 UniCredit:

* shares in the lender turn positive, up more than 1 percent, after earlier falling as much as 4 percent

* UniCredit said on Monday it expects to book a net loss of around 11.8 billion euros for 2016 and fall short of European Central Bank capital requirements, highlighting the importance of a planned 13 billion euro rights issue. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)