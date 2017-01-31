Jan 31 CNH Industrial says:
* Q4 net sales of industrial activities $6.68 billion, in
line with analysts expectations
* Q4 operating profit of industrial activities $412 million
vs $430 million analysts consensus in a Reuters poll
* Q4 operating margin of industrial activities falls to 6.2
percent from 8.2 percent
* Net industrial debt $1.6 billion at end-December
* To pay dividend of 0.11 euros per share over 2016 results
* Sees 2017 revenues of industrial activities at $23-$24
billion
* Sees net debt at between $1.4-$1.6 billion at end-2017
* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS at $0.39-$0.41
* Will take a restructuring charge of approximately $100
million in 2017 as part of efficiency programme; expects the
programme to generate savings of approximately $60 million in
2017 and $80 million on an annualized basis
* Shares in CNH weaken after results, down 0.95 percent by
1357 GMT
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Milan newsroom)