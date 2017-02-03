Feb 3 Intesa Sanpaolo says:

* board authorises sale of 4.88 percent stake in Bank of Italy

* to sell shareholding in Bank of Italy capital for around 366 million euros

* following stake sale its holding in Bank of Italy to drop to 27.81 percent

* Lender plans to reduce its Bank of Italy stake to no more than 3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)