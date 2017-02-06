UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Feb 6 UniCredit:
* Shares in the Italian lender close down 6.86 percent on first day of its 13 billion-euro capital increase
* Shares weakened during the session as Italy's banking index worsened to close down 4.67 percent
* Rights to buy into UniCredit's cash call close down 18.85 percent
* Italian bond yields spike higher after France's far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen launched her presidential bid, vowing to take France out of the euro zone
* Italy's biggest corporate share sale began on Monday in an attempt to raise 13 billion euros for UniCredit to rebuild the bank's capital after a balance sheet clean up. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts