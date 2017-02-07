UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler CEO says 2018 targets unaffected by diesel troubles
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
Feb 7 Fiat Chrysler says:
* will pay employees in Italy a bonus for 2016
* several of the automobiles plants, such as Melfi, Cassino and Sevel, maintained or improved performance and employees will receive an average bonus of around 1,320 euros
* Pomigliano and Verrone plants repeated the excellent results achieved in 2015 and, as such, employees at those sites will receive a higher amount Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
June 16 U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Friday it plans to open a manufacturing facility for its suppliers at its Arlington assembly plant in Texas, adding more than 850 new jobs.
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly