Feb 7 Fiat Chrysler says:

* will pay employees in Italy a bonus for 2016

* several of the automobiles plants, such as Melfi, Cassino and Sevel, maintained or improved performance and employees will receive an average bonus of around 1,320 euros

* Pomigliano and Verrone plants repeated the excellent results achieved in 2015 and, as such, employees at those sites will receive a higher amount