UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Feb 9 Mediobanca:
* Shares in the investment bank rise more than 3 percent after results
* The stock is up 2 percent at 0807 GMT
* The company said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit almost doubled, lifted by stronger revenues and cost cuts. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts