Feb 9 Banca Piccolo Credito Valtellinese says:
* 2016 net loss 333 million euros vs net income of 118.3 mln
euros in 2015
* 2016 loan writedowns 467 mln euros.
* Booked goodwill impairment of 69 mln euros
* Phased-in CET1 ratio at end-2016 11.8 percent versus 12.4
percent at end-September
* Wrote down Atlante stake by 17.6 mln euros, or 36 pct of
the 48.7 mln euros it paid into the fund during the year
* Operating revenue 708 mln euros, down 17 percent partly
due to losses on loan disposals
* Bad loan coverage 54.4 pct at end-2016 vs 57.1 pct at
end-2015, overall doubtful loan coverage 41.5 pct from 40.3 pct
* Cost of credit 268 bps in 2016 vs 231 bps in 2015
