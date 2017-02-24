(Fixes typo, bullet 2)

Feb 24 Intesa Sanpaolo Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro says:

* Priority for banking industry rescue fund Atlante should be to revive non-performing loan market

* Atlante is considering using its leftover resources to take part in an expected cash call at the two Veneto-based banks it owns, rather than to invest in soured bank debts