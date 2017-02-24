UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Fixes typo, bullet 2)
Feb 24 Intesa Sanpaolo Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro says:
* Priority for banking industry rescue fund Atlante should be to revive non-performing loan market
* Atlante is considering using its leftover resources to take part in an expected cash call at the two Veneto-based banks it owns, rather than to invest in soured bank debts Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts