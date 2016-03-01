BRIEF-United's board of directors says it stands behind CEO Munoz in the wake of passenger dragging incident
* Board of directors says it stands behind CEO Munoz in the wake of passenger dragging incident
March 1 (Reuters) -
* TMSF fund says Bank Asya will either be sold or merged within this period, or liquidated if that not possible
* TMSF fund says Bank Asya cannot be returned to original shareholders For full story, click on: (Istanbul newsroom)
* Board of directors says it stands behind CEO Munoz in the wake of passenger dragging incident
China says North Korea tension has to be stopped from reaching 'irreversible' stage