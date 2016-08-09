BRIEF-Berkshire Hills reports Q4 core earnings per share $0.56
* Berkshire Hills reports record annual earnings; dividend increased
Aug 9 Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Tao
* Turkey's Vakifbank posts Q2 net profit of 586.9 million lira vs forecast of 587 million lira in a Reuters poll Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nick Tattersall)
WELLINGTON, Jan 31 Reserve Bank of New Zealand governor Graeme Wheeler will make an announcement on his future in the role soon as he comes to the end of his first five-year term in September, according to the country's finance minister.
* Validus Holdings announces agreement with Archer Daniels Midland to acquire ADM crop risk services business