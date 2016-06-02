BRIEF- New Equity Ventures unit acquires IT company via non-cash issue
* Said on Wednesday its wholly-owned subsidiary, B18 Invest IV AB, had acquired Ayima Holding Ltd
June 2 Turkiye Garanti Bank says to issue up to 6 billion lira worth of bonds. (Istanbul newsroom)
OSLO, Feb 2 DNB, Norway's largest bank, said it would focus on a "robust" dividend payouts ahead, flush from reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and lower-than-expected loan losses on Thursday.
* For 2016, Wereldhave Belgium posts a profit of 66.2 million euros ($71.4 million) versus 49.4 million euros in 2015