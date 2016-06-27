BRIEF-Turkiye Is Bankasi 2016 net profit up at 4.70 billion lira
* FY 2016 net profit of 4.70 billion lira ($1.26 billion) versus 3.09 billion lira year ago
June 27 Turkish Odea Bank:
* says to increase capital by 1 billion lira with contributions from the IFC, EBRD, Bank Audi, Middle East investors.
* CME Group CEO Terry Duffy on CNBC - Some parts of Dodd-Frank don't need to be changed
LAGOS, Feb 2 Share dealing on Nigeria's bourse dropped 40 percent to 1.15 trillion naira ($3.8 billion) in 2016, the stock exchange said on Thursday, as foreign investors unnerved by the country's illiquid currency markets sold equities.