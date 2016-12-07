BRIEF-Peapack-Gladstone Financial reports Q4 EPS $0.43
* Reports a strong fourth quarter and year and declares its quarterly cash dividend
Dec 7 Turkiye Halk Bankasi As
* Turkey's Halk Bank says decides to issue as much as 6 billion liras of debt in local market
* If Bancorp Inc announces results for second quarter of fiscal year 2017
* Declared a special dividend of $0.36 per share of class A common stock