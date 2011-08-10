NEW DELHI Aug 10 India's state-run Indian Oil
Corp Ltd has paid 73 million euros to Iran for oil
imports, P.K. Goyal, the company's finance director, said on
Wednesday.
India, Asia's third-largest economy and Iran's
second-largest oil buyer after China, has racked up a debt after
the Reserve Bank of India scrapped a clearing house system last
December -- a move welcomed by Washington as it tries to
isolate the Islamic Republic.
IOC imports around 30,000 bpd from Iran, whose
other Indian clients are Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
Ltd , Essar Oil , Bharat Petroleum
and Hindustan Petroleum .
Iran has received 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) from India
in the last 10 days for long overdue oil debts, indicating the
likely end of a sanctions-related problem that had blocked
payments all year, an Iranian official said on Monday.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma)