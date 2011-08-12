NEW DELHI Aug 12 Indian shares rose 1 percent early on Friday, tracking Asian peers, with investors awaiting domestic industrial output data for June due at 0530 GMT for cues on possible actions by the central bank. At 9:18 a.m.(0348 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was up 0.44 percent at 17,13142.33 points, with 27 of its components advancing. It had risen as high as 17,246.88 earlier.

The 50-share NSE index was up 0.51 percent at 5164.95 points.

Major Asian indexes were up by as much as 1 percent while Japan's Nikkei was down about half a percent. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)