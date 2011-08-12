Qatar's United Development Company Q4 profit rises 81 pct
Qatari real estate developer United Development Company reported a 81 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit late on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
NEW DELHI Aug 12 Indian shares rose 1 percent early on Friday, tracking Asian peers, with investors awaiting domestic industrial output data for June due at 0530 GMT for cues on possible actions by the central bank. At 9:18 a.m.(0348 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was up 0.44 percent at 17,13142.33 points, with 27 of its components advancing. It had risen as high as 17,246.88 earlier.
The 50-share NSE index was up 0.51 percent at 5164.95 points.
Major Asian indexes were up by as much as 1 percent while Japan's Nikkei was down about half a percent. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
Qatari real estate developer United Development Company reported a 81 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit late on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Feb 7 Conflicting messages from the White House have left U.S. brokerage firms and lobbyists unsure whether a controversial rule governing retirement advice will ever be put in place, but they are taking no chances and complying anyway.
DUBAI, Feb 8 Qatar's Barwa Real Estate , one of the Gulf Arab state's largest listed developers, swung to a fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.