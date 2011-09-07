NEW DELHI, Sept 7 Indian shares rose 0.8 percent early on Wednesday, tracking Asian peers and led by energy major Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank .

At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was up 0.79 percent at 16,995.38 points, with all but one of its components advancing.

The broader 50-share NSE index was up 0.69 percent (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary)