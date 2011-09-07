BRIEF-Jordan Islamic Bank recommends capital increase through bonus share issue
* Board recommends capital increase to 180 million dinars from 150 million dinars through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2kpqMkv) Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, Sept 7 Indian shares rose 0.8 percent early on Wednesday, tracking Asian peers and led by energy major Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank .
At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was up 0.79 percent at 16,995.38 points, with all but one of its components advancing.
The broader 50-share NSE index was up 0.69 percent (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary)
* Board recommends capital increase to 180 million dinars from 150 million dinars through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2kpqMkv) Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Feb 9 Oil prices rose on Thursday, boosted by an unexpected draw in U.S. gasoline inventories, although bloated crude supplies meant that fuel markets remain under pressure.
* Said on Wednesday its 50 percent owned Piraeus Port Plaza 1 unit will issue a 20 million euro bond loan in 2 tranches