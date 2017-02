MUMBAI, Sept 30 Indian shares fell 0.6 percent early on Friday, tracking weak Asian peers, and weighed by fears that a higher-than-expected borrowing by the government in the second half of the fiscal year would further pressure interest rates.

At 9:15 a.m. (0347 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was down 0.83 percent at 16,559.03 points, with 28 of its components declining.

The broader 50-share NSE index was down 0.98 percent at 4,966 points. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)