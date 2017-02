MUMBAI, Sept 28 India's Ashok Leyland expects its joint venture with Japan's Nissan to sell 55,000 light commercial vehicles in the first year of its launch, V Sumantran, chairman of Nissan-Ashok Leyland Powertrain Ltd, said on Wednesday.

The joint venture between Ashok Leyland, India's second largest commercial vehicles maker, and Nissan was for LCVs, buses and vans. The joint venture has already started manufacturing LCVs. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)