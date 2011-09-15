NEW DELHI, Sept 15 Indian shares rose as much as 0.8 percent early on Thursday, with Reliance Industries and Infosys leading the gains, after renewed efforts by European leaders to address the eurozone crisis boosted global sentiments.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was up 0.73 percent at 16,831.45 points, with all but four of its components rising.

The broader 50-share NSE index was up 0.69 percent at 5,046.95. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)