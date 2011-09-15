Hong Kong stocks at 3-1/2-month high on Trump tax talk and China inflows
Feb 10 Hong Kong stocks closed at a 3-1/2-month high on Friday, with support from Wall Street's gains on promises of tax cuts and capital inflows from the mainland.
NEW DELHI, Sept 15 Indian shares rose as much as 0.8 percent early on Thursday, with Reliance Industries and Infosys leading the gains, after renewed efforts by European leaders to address the eurozone crisis boosted global sentiments.
At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was up 0.73 percent at 16,831.45 points, with all but four of its components rising.
The broader 50-share NSE index was up 0.69 percent at 5,046.95. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
Feb 10 Hong Kong stocks closed at a 3-1/2-month high on Friday, with support from Wall Street's gains on promises of tax cuts and capital inflows from the mainland.
* Says unit wins bids for commercial sites for 309.7 million yuan ($45.03 million) in Chongqing
Feb 10 Italian insurer Cattolica Assicurazione says: