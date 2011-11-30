BRIEF-CNA Financial Corp Q4 operating earnings per share $0.82
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
MUMBAI Nov 30 Indian shares briefly turned positive after the country's September quarter GDP growth came in line with expectations.
India's 30-share benchmark index was up 0.07 percent at 11:31 a.m. (0601 GMT), after falling 0.7 percent before the data.
India's economy grew 6.9 percent in the September quarter from a year earlier, at its weakest pace in more than two years, government data showed on Wednesday. (Reporting by Henry Foy; editing by Malini Menon)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LONDON, Feb 6 (IFR) - Jean Pierre Mustier wanted out. The Frenchman had been recruited three years earlier by UniCredit chief executive Federico Ghizzoni to help him drive through an ambitious turnround plan for Italy's biggest bank. But, by mid-2014 differences had begun to surface between the two men about the direction the firm was headed.
* Says share trade to halt from Feb 7 pending announcement related to major plan