MUMBAI Nov 15 Shares in India's Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) fell 2.3 percent in preopen trade on Tuesday, after the country's leading vehicle maker reported a 16 percent fall in September quarter profit, lagging estimates. [ID:nL3E7ME1MH]

The stock was quoted at 173.75 rupees, down 4.05 rupees, while the main index .BSESN was down 0.2 percent in preopen trade.

(Reporting by Prashant Mehra)

