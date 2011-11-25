MUMBAI Nov 25 Indian shares provisionally
fell 1.2 percent on Friday, hurt by weak investor confidence
globally, even as domestic retailers and property developers
gained after the country opened the supermarket sector to global
retailers.
Energy major Reliance Industries and software
outsourcers Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services
were among the top losers.
The main 30-share BSE index provisionally fell
190.26 points to 15,668.23, with 23 of the components in the
red.
The 50-share NSE index provisionally lost 1 percent
to 4,710.05.
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)