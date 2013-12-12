KOLKATA, India Dec 12 Reserve Bank of India
Governor Raghuram Rajan on Thursday said the economy was weaker
than the central bank would like, but added inflation was also
higher than what it was comfortable with.
Rajan added the central bank would take all data into
account, noting wholesale price inflation data due was due out
on Monday, although he also said at one point during a media
briefing that the RBI was "very uncomfortable" with the current
level of inflation.
"We will analyse all data. Clearly growth is weaker than we
would like, inflation is higher than we would like," Rajan told
reporters at the conclusion of the RBI's board meeting in the
eastern city of Kolkata.
"In a situation where you have high inflation and low growth
you have to calibrate policy carefully," he added. "There are
some trade-offs that we have to make," he said.
Rajan addressed reporters after data earlier showed sharply
higher food prices drove India's annual consumer price inflation
to a higher-than-expected 11.24 percent in November
from 10.17 percent in October.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Sujoy Dhar; Editing
by Sunil Nair)