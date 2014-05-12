BRIEF-Kuwait's Abyaar Real Estate Development FY loss widens
MUMBAI May 12 The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said domestic banks will be allowed to offer structured derivatives through their overseas branches even if these products are currently not allowed in India.
The change marks a revision from rules passed in 2008 that mandated domestic lenders had to consult with the central bank before offering complex derivative products not allowed at home to overseas customers.
Offshore branches of Indian banks will need to offer these products in "established financial centres" the RBI said, mentioning as examples, New York, London Singapore, Hong Kong, Frankfurt, and Dubai, among others. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)
DUBAI, March 19 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors lack fresh cues from overseas markets and await first- quarter corporate earnings before taking large new positions.
BEIJING, March 19 China will control rapid flows of bank credit to the property sector to help contain risks, the head of the country's top economic planning agency said on Sunday.