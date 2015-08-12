Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 12 (Reuters) -
* India cabinet approves guidelines on telecoms spectrum sharing - government statement
* Indian government says leasing of telecom spectrum will not be permitted
* Indian government says all access spectrum including traded spectrum will be sharable provided that both licensees are having spectrum in the same band
* Indian govt says spectrum usage charges (SUC) rate of each of the licensees post sharing shall increase by 0.5 percent of aggregate gross revenue Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1UCVfrs (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)