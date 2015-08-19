Aug 19 (Reuters) -
* India's Piramal Fund Management says to exit its 2 billion
rupees equity investment in Mumbai residential project at IRR of
24 percent
Source text for Eikon: [Piramal Fund Management ("PFM") has
termsheeted an exit of its equity investment of 200 crore rupees
into Omkar 1973, a luxury residential development in Worli,
Mumbai. The investment, made between August and December 2011 by
Indiareit Domestic Scheme IV will be exited at an IRR of 24
percent.]
(Reporting by Aditi Shah)