BRIEF-Stemcell United responds to ASX Query
* Considers information that resina product was no longer able to be sold in its current state could have a material effect on price
Aug 19 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
* Says USFDA approved supplemental new drug application for ximino extended-release capsules 45 mg, 90 mg and 135 mg Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1hMr5DX Further company coverage:
* Considers information that resina product was no longer able to be sold in its current state could have a material effect on price
* Bellicum Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of public offering of common stock