UPDATE 1-Trump to nominate businessman Hagerty as Japan ambassador-White House
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate businessman William Hagerty as the next U.S. ambassador to Japan, the White House said on Thursday.
Aug 19 (Reuters) -
* India's Fino PayTech Ltd CEO says intends to invest more than 3 billion rupees ($45.98 million) in payments bank
* Fino PayTech CEO says aims payments bank to break even in next 3 years ($1 = 65.2388 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate businessman William Hagerty as the next U.S. ambassador to Japan, the White House said on Thursday.
* Holding company transition long speculated as succession move