Oct 8 India Cenbank: Risk Weights On Individual Home Loans Above 3 Mln

* India cenbank: risk weights on individual housing loans up to 3 million rupees is 35 percent, laon to value ratio at up to 80 percent

* India cenbank: risk weights on home loans between 3 mln rupees and 7.5 million rupees is 35 percent, LTV ratio up to 75 percent