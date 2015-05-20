May 20 India:

* Renault CEO Ghosn says: new car Kwid will be big contributor to growth in India, emerging markets

* Renault CEO Ghosn says: new car Kwid pricing to start at 300,000 rupees ($4,701.46) ex-showroom

* Renault CEO Ghosn says: deep level of local resources used, India not an easy market

* Renault India exec says: 157 outlets at present; to double outlets to 280 outlets by end of next year ($1 = 63.8100 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Sandhya Ravishankar in CHENNAI)