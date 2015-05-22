May 22 State Bank Of India
* Exec says: has restructuring pipeline of 26.25 billion
rupees
* Exec says: sees loan growth at 13-14 percent going forward
* Exec says: stress on loans is lessening
* Exec says: giving individual attention to troubled large
loan accounts
* Exec says: will try to keep net interest margins at around
3.5 percent
* Exec says: has seen exposure to iron and steel sector go
up in Q4, but to good companies
* Exec says: doesn't have direct exposure to coal mining
* Exec says: not yet decided on instrument, exact timing of
150 billion rupees capital-raising plan
* Exec says: power, iron and steel are also sectors of
concern
* Exec says: no urgency on merging associate banks
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy, Sujoy Dhar and Swati Bhat)