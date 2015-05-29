BRIEF-Green Cross Lab Cell appoints Park Dae Wu as CEO
* Says it appointed Park Dae Wu as CEO, to replace Park Bok Su, effective March 24
May 29 India's Wockhardt
* Exec says hopes to come up with early FDA resolutions for Chikalthana and Waluj plants in western india
* Exec says pressure on US business to continue until FDA issues are resolved
* Exec says have offered Shendra facility in western India for FDA inspection, awaiting response
* Exec says expects to file 15 new drug applications in the US every year
* Exec says hopes to resolve FDA concerns about Chikalthana and Waluj plants in current fiscal year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sumeet Chatterjee)
* Says the other two co-CEO still serve as co-CEO in the co as well, effective March 24